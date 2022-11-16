Cuentas stock rallies as company proposes buyback plan
Nov. 16, 2022 9:06 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) has received Board's approval to repurchase its outstanding shares through open market from time to time, the telecom company announced on Wednesday.
- "With no outstanding corporate debt and a, historically low, market valuation of 1.9 times projected 2022 revenue of $3 million, the Company sees an opportunity to reduce its shares outstanding at very attractive valuations," commented CEO and Executive Chairman Arik Maimon.
- The company clarified that the amount and timing of purchases under the share buyback program is contingent upon cash on hand, cash flows from operations, general market conditions and other factors.
- On a quick business update, Cuentas posted price to annualized sales ratio of 1.3 with annualized revenue run rate of $4.4M.
- As of Sept. 30, the company's cash balance stood at $2.1M; insider share ownership at ~47%.
- CUEN shares are up 9% in pre-market trading on Wednesday
Comments