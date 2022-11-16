Electric Royalties shareholder provides $2M facility for new royalty acquisitions

Nov. 16, 2022 9:11 AM ETELECFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Gleason & Sons has agreed to provide a loan of up to C$2M to Electric Royalties (OTCQB:ELECF) to fund strategic acquisitions of producing royalties.
  • Gleason is a major shareholder in Electric Royalties with ownership, control, or direction over nearly 17% of its issued and outstanding shares.
  • With an initial borrowing limit of C$2M, the loan facility will be secured by new producing royalties acquired by Electric Royalties using borrowed funds, starting with the pending 0.75% gross revenue royalty announced yesterday involving the Penouta tin-tantalum mine operated by Strategic Minerals Europe.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.