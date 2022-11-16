Electric Royalties shareholder provides $2M facility for new royalty acquisitions
Nov. 16, 2022 9:11 AM ETELECFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gleason & Sons has agreed to provide a loan of up to C$2M to Electric Royalties (OTCQB:ELECF) to fund strategic acquisitions of producing royalties.
- Gleason is a major shareholder in Electric Royalties with ownership, control, or direction over nearly 17% of its issued and outstanding shares.
- With an initial borrowing limit of C$2M, the loan facility will be secured by new producing royalties acquired by Electric Royalties using borrowed funds, starting with the pending 0.75% gross revenue royalty announced yesterday involving the Penouta tin-tantalum mine operated by Strategic Minerals Europe.
