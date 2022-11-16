A confluence of downbeat sales data and holiday sales warnings from Target (TGT) took Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) stock lower on Wednesday.

While October Retail Sales rose 1.3% from September and 8.37% from the prior year, exceeding expectations, electronics sales were not a contributing factor to the growth. According to the Census Bureau data, electronics and appliance sales were essentially flat from September and fell 6.4% from 2021.

Best Buy (BBY), which is second only to Amazon (AMZN) in terms of retail electronics sales, was hit hardest by the continued downward trend. Target (TGT), which is one of the nation’s top sellers of electronics as well, did not offer much optimism either.

Typically, electronics sales see a significant spike into the holiday season.

However, Target CEO advised that investors temper their expectations for retail sales into the holidays in 2022.

"In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully, with guests' shopping behavior increasingly impacted by inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty,” Cornell warned on Wednesday.

He added that he expects continued softness into the fourth quarter as consumers seek out deals. His warning speaks to inventory issues that are plaguing most retail sectors, including the electronics and appliances sector.

To be sure, Best Buy (BBY) has been among the better inventory managers in 2022. In the second quarter, merchandise inventories fell to $6.04B from $6.4B in the prior year quarter. Nonetheless, the bargain hunting competition is likely to impact the overall industry.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) fell 4.76% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Read more on retail trading trends in the past week.