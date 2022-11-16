Galexxy Holdings intends to pursue dual listing on the Upstream platform
Nov. 16, 2022 9:17 AM ETGalexxy Holdings, Inc. (GXXY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Galexxy Holdings (OTCPK:GXXY) board authorized management to pursue a dual listing on Upstream.
- Upstream is an new digital exchange that offers up and coming companies access to global investors.
- Upstream is a MERJ Exchange Market and an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges.
- “While awaiting our audit completion and after exhibiting at the White Label World Expo Frankfurt, we’re excited to expand our reach to the global investing community and hopefully minimize the negative effects of short selling and other market manipulations of our stock,” said Galexxy’s CEO, Iain Saul.
