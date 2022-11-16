TPT Global Tech signs strategic investment & partnership agreement Black Pearl Investments

Nov. 16, 2022 9:18 AM ETTPT Global Tech, Inc. (TPTW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • TPT GLOBAL TECH (OTCPK:TPTW) has signed a strategic investment partnership agreement with Black Pearl Holding and The Triwest Financial Group.
  • According to the agreement, BPI indicated they would provide investments related to the Smart City Projects identified as Proposed Transactions through this SIPA starting with those based in Tuskegee and Birmingham, Alabama.
  • The proposed investments through the SIPA will be invested through dedicated credit facilities and structured funds within each phase and/or project SPV according to the capital stack requirements; subject to conditions precedent.
  • TPT and BPI will finalize the terms and conditions for all engagements and projects through detailed agreements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.