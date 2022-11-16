TPT Global Tech signs strategic investment & partnership agreement Black Pearl Investments
Nov. 16, 2022 9:18 AM ETTPT Global Tech, Inc. (TPTW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TPT GLOBAL TECH (OTCPK:TPTW) has signed a strategic investment partnership agreement with Black Pearl Holding and The Triwest Financial Group.
- According to the agreement, BPI indicated they would provide investments related to the Smart City Projects identified as Proposed Transactions through this SIPA starting with those based in Tuskegee and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The proposed investments through the SIPA will be invested through dedicated credit facilities and structured funds within each phase and/or project SPV according to the capital stack requirements; subject to conditions precedent.
- TPT and BPI will finalize the terms and conditions for all engagements and projects through detailed agreements.
