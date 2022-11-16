JZZ Technologies, Oxygen Mortgage to set up new real estate JV
Nov. 16, 2022 9:18 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) on Wednesday announced a letter of intent with Oxygen Mortgage and Oxygen Management LTD to jointly develop a diversified mortgage and real estate development company.
- JZZ (OTCPK:JZZI) and Oxygen will create a new joint venture in the next 90 days targeting real estate projects in South Carolina initially, and then nationally starting in 2023.
- The JV already received investment commitments for a multi-unit complex near Clemson University. Total project value will exceed $1M.
- JZZ (OTCPK:JZZI) will be responsible for site evaluation and selection, land use entitlement, project site development and project financing.
- JZZ (OTCPK:JZZI) is also actively pursuing similar profile projects, as well as larger-scale projects in South Carolina and Florida.
