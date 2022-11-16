ClickUp and HubSpot join hands to increase productivity for businesses and retain customers
Nov. 16, 2022 9:22 AM ETHUBSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ClickUp and HubSpot (HUBS) launches a highly-requested partnership to help customers create more efficient workflows and better collaborate across teams.
- By bringing together the capabilities of ClickUp and HubSpot, stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle benefit from increased productivity and are better equipped with the knowledge they need to foster and grow customer relationships.
- The two-way syn will automate hours of tedious manual work, accelerating the customer success workflow and providing visibility to all relevant team members
- "ClickUp and HubSpot joining forces is a game changer! We were early adopters on both platforms, HubSpot in 2013 and ClickUp in 2017. Both companies have succeeded where few others have by changing the way people think about their work," said Andrew Dymski, co-founder, ZenPilot. "This integration and partnership are like cake and ice cream, good on their own but so much better together. Thousands of companies will be able to benefit from this new connection."
- Stock down 0.97% pre-market
