NanoVibronix announces positive results from Uroshield study
Nov. 16, 2022 9:22 AM ETNanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) said it had received positive interim results from the Southampton quantitative and qualitative study for UroShield, its disposable ultrasound device designed to reduce the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infection.
- Results showed changes in the microbial population diversity following use of the Uroshield, with potential beneficial effects on the urinary and catheter microbiome, the company said.
- In addition to these analyses, most patients using the Uroshield reported fewer catheter blockages and infections, and other positive benefits.
- "The results are positive and are an important next step towards our expansion in the UK market and securing permanent clearance from the FDA and ramping up production for distribution in the U.S. We look forward to receiving additional information when the study is published in 2023," said Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix.
- (NAOV) has risen 1.6% premarket.
