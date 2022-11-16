Tencent Music Entertainment slips even as Benchmark upgrades following Q3 results

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) shares slipped nearly 5% in early trading on Wednesday as Benchmark upgraded the streaming music company after it reported third-quarter results.

Analyst Fawne Jiang moved the firm's rating to buy from hold and upped the price target to $7, noting there has been a "structural margin improvement" in its. music segment, as well as a "fundamental turnaround" in its ad and digital album businesses and continued push towards cost savings and increased operating leverage.

"We expect sustained music [subscriber] growth in [the fourth-quarter] and [fiscal 2023]," Jiang wrote in a note to clients. The analyst added that the growth in non subscribers was the result of improving ad and digital album growth, leading to a "notable turnaround."

"We are encouraged to see ad revenue being diversified as the company continues to push incentive ad-based free music listening programs, increase ad inventories, and engage sponsors in association with its TME Live events."

The analyst also noted that there is likely to be "structural margin leverage ahead," as license costs get restructured due to new negotiations and there is an acceleration in the music revenue growth from non-subscribers. With "muted" S&M spending, there is likely to be continued disciplined cost control going into next year, Jiang explained.

In September, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) successfully listed on the the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Analysts are mostly positive on Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates TME a STRONG BUY.