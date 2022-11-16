Nvidia, Microsoft partner to build 'massive' cloud AI supercomputer
Nov. 16, 2022 9:28 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)MSFTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday announced a multi-year collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to build a "massive" cloud AI computer, which it said will be among the world's most powerful AI supercomputers.
- The supercomputer will be powered by Microsoft Azure's advanced supercomputing infrastructure combined with Nvidia's (NVDA) GPUs, networking and full stack of AI software to help enterprises train, deploy and scale AI.
- Nvidia (NVDA) will use Azure's scalable virtual machine instances to research and accelerate advances in generative AI.
- The companies will also collaborate to optimize Microsoft's (MSFT) DeepSpeed deep learning optimization software.
- Nvidia's (NVDA) full stack of AI workflows and software development kits will be made available to Azure enterprise customers.
