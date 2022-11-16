Oscar Health upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo on favorable risk/reward
Nov. 16, 2022 9:56 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has upgraded Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to overweight from equalweight given that company's target of health plan profitability in 2023 and total company profitability in 2024 "are likely to be feasible."
- The firm, however, lowered its price target to $4 from $8.50 (~38% upside based on Tuesday's close) .
- Shares are up 6% in early Wednesday morning trading.
- Analyst Stephen Baxter based his change "given slower growth, pricing for margin/[medical loss ratio] improvement, and a significant focus on administrative costs."
- Flat membership growth would help the insurer in terms of MLR improvement from fewer new members, he noted.
- Baxter wrote that he is boosting his 2023/2024 adjusted EBITDA estimates by $58M and $218MM, respectively, to -$172M and $129M. He added that the estimates are ~$50M and ~$200M above current consensus.
