Inhibrx's drug for rare bone cancer shows promise in ongoing phase 1 study

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) on Wednesday reported updated data from an ongoing phase 1 trial of INBRX-109 expansion groups to treat chondrosarcoma.

Chondrosarcoma is a rare cancer which usually begins in the bones, but can at times occur in the soft tissue near the bones.

The company said that among the 33 patients evaluable as of Nov. 8, the disease control rate was 87.9%, or 29 out of 33 patients, with two patients achieving partial responses (6.1%) and 27 patients achieving stable disease (81.8%).

Disease control was seen in patients with and without IDH1/IDH2 mutations. Of those achieving stable disease 55.6% had decreases from baseline in tumor size, Inhibrx added.

Clinical benefit was durable, 14 of 33 patients who achieved disease control had a clinical benefit lasting more than 6 months, and the longest duration of stable disease is 20 months, according to the company.

Inhibrx noted that to date, the median progression-free survival (PFS) is 7.6 months, and five patients remain on study.

Treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were seen in less than 5% of the patients with the most common being increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and increased blood bilirubin and fatigue.

Increased levels of ALT and AST may indicate liver disease.

The company added that there were no grade 4 or 5 events among patients with treatment-related AEs.