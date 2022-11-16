The Chevron Phillips Chemical (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:PSX) joint venture and QatarEnergy said Wednesday they will move forward with construction of an $8.5B integrated polymers facility in Orange, Texas.

The Chevron Phillips (CVX) (PSX) JV will own 51% of the project, while QatarEnergy owns 49%.

The facility, which is expected to begin operations in 2026, will include a 2,080 KTA ethane cracker and two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units, and will target to have ~25% lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

Once operational, the plant will produce Marlex polyethylene, which is used in the production of durable goods such as pipes to deliver natural gas and water, as well as recreational products like kayaks and coolers.

