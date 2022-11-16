Medigus subsidiary-Eventer Technologies signs LOI for spin-off and $13M reverse merger
Nov. 16, 2022 9:39 AM ETMDGSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Medigus (MDGS) announced that its 46.21% owned subsidiary, Eventer Technologies, signed a non-binding letter of intent for a planned securities exchange agreement with AI Conversation Systems.
- The transaction will only be completed if Eventer is valued at least $13M, as determined by an independent appraiser.
- According to the LOI, Eventer will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AI Conversation Systems, and in exchange, Eventer will receive 74.99% of the issued and outstanding share capital of AI Conversation Systems.
- "Eventer is the market leader in its field in Israel and becoming a public company will support its efforts to make its services more accessible," said Liron Carmel, CEO of Medigus. “As a public company, Eventer is expected to have improved access to capital which should enable it to expand operations and activities in Israel and new markets internationally.”
