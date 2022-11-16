Medigus subsidiary-Eventer Technologies signs LOI for spin-off and $13M reverse merger

Nov. 16, 2022 9:39 AM ETMDGSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Medigus (MDGS) announced that its 46.21% owned subsidiary, Eventer Technologies, signed a non-binding letter of intent for a planned securities exchange agreement with AI Conversation Systems.
  • The transaction will only be completed if Eventer is valued at least $13M, as determined by an independent appraiser.
  • According to the LOI, Eventer will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AI Conversation Systems, and in exchange, Eventer will receive 74.99% of the issued and outstanding share capital of AI Conversation Systems.
  • "Eventer is the market leader in its field in Israel and becoming a public company will support its efforts to make its services more accessible," said Liron Carmel, CEO of Medigus. “As a public company, Eventer is expected to have improved access to capital which should enable it to expand operations and activities in Israel and new markets internationally.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.