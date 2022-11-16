Canada inflation steady at 6.9% driven by higher fuel prices and mortgage costs
Nov. 16, 2022
- Canada's annual inflation rate was at 6.9% in October of 2022, remaining unchanged from the prior month and in line with market expectations, as accelerated price growth for motor fuel and mortgages offset the slower inflation for food.
- Consumer costs rose at a faster pace for transportation (9.5% vs 8.7% in September), amid soaring gasoline prices (17.8% vs 13.2%), as output cut announcements by OPEC supported higher prices for crude oil.
- Food prices increased by 10.1 per cent in the year up to October.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, picking up from 0.1% in September.
- ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.
