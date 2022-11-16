Canada inflation steady at 6.9% driven by higher fuel prices and mortgage costs

Nov. 16, 2022 9:50 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Canada's annual inflation rate was at 6.9% in October of 2022, remaining unchanged from the prior month and in line with market expectations, as accelerated price growth for motor fuel and mortgages offset the slower inflation for food.
  • Consumer costs rose at a faster pace for transportation (9.5% vs 8.7% in September), amid soaring gasoline prices (17.8% vs 13.2%), as output cut announcements by OPEC supported higher prices for crude oil.
  • Food prices increased by 10.1 per cent in the year up to October.
  • On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, picking up from 0.1% in September.
  • ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.