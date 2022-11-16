Dynacor Group's gold sales slides 12.5% Y/Y in October

Nov. 16, 2022 9:53 AM ETDynacor Group Inc. (DNGDF), DNG:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Dynacor Group (OTCPK:DNGDF) reported Wednesday a 12.5% year-over-year decline in gold sales to US$14.7M for the month of October 2022.
  • The average selling price during the month was $1,643 per ounce, lower than $1,772 per ounce in the same period last month.
  • Thus, the decline in October gold sales is attributed to lower volumes due to the decrease in ore grades and decline in average sales price.
  • The 2022 cumulative sales at the end of Oct. amounted to $164.7M, up 1.4% Y/Y, with average selling price of $1,803 per ounce up from $1,790 in same period a year ago.
  • Stock is down 5% in early trading session on Wednesday.
  • Earlier: Dynacor Gold Mines GAAP EPS of C$0.03, revenue of C$46M

Comments

