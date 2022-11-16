Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock slid sharply on Wednesday after posting a mixed earnings result and narrowing profit expectations.

For the third quarter, the Indiana-based retailer posted $1.18 in earnings per share, $0.10 above expectations, but narrowly missed sales expectations after revenue fell 4.1% from the prior year. However, customer count grew to a record level in Q3.

"The Shoe Carnival team grew our customer base to a record high 31.5 million loyal customers, up nearly 35% over the past three years, by leveraging our advanced customer relationship capabilities and providing our customers the freshest products from their favorite brands,” CEO Mark Worden said. “Despite the challenging inflationary environment our customers face, Q3 sales results were the second highest quarterly result in the Company’s history and year-to-date EPS more than doubled any full year of earnings in our 44 years of operation except for government stimulus influenced 2021.”

Sales for the full-year are expected to be in the range of $1.27B to $1.3B, below the $1.31B expected by analysts. Management also narrowed its EPS forecasts to a range of $3.95 to $4.10 from a prior $3.85 to $4.15 expectation and above the $3.96 consensus expectation.

Inventory rose about $110M from the prior year quarter and over $90M from 2019 levels. Nonetheless, management expects operating income margin to range from 11.5% to 11.7% as compared to 5.2% in 2019.

Shares fell 5.11% shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday. The stock has slumped about 47% in the past year.

