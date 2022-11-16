Homebuilder confidence dips in November for eleventh straight month
Nov. 16, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- November NAHB Housing Market Index: 33 vs. 36 expected and 38 prior, lowest reading since June 2012, with the exception of the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
- Elevated interest rates, stubbornly high building material costs and declining affordability conditions that are pushing more buyers to the sidelines continue to drag down builder sentiment.
- “Even as home prices moderate, building costs, labor and materials -- particularly for concrete -- have yet to follow,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
- Current sales conditions fell six points to 39, sales expectations in the next six months declined four points to 31 and traffic of prospective buyers fell five points to 20.
