Huya (NYSE:HUYA) has slipped 6.8% out of Wednesday's open after a downgrade to Sell at Citi, reacting to better-than-expected earnings with expectations of a slowdown.

The videogame-broadcast company beat expectations with its third-quarter earnings Tuesday, and the stock surged more than 38% on NYSE.

now things will slow, Citi's Brian Gong says. Live streaming should be flat quarter-over-quarter in Q4 amid regulatory impacts and the weak macro environment, but the "S12 tournament, self-produced content costs, and year-end promotional activities are likely to result in substantial losses."

Looking further out, even though the ocmpany will keep optimizing costs amid some potentially lower content expenses, Citi's getting cautious since "the eSports industry could face a structurally more challenging growth outlook with limited headroom for user growth and monetization potential given fewer eSports titles under a normalized slower pace of new games approval process."

That's led Gong and company to cut 2023 revenue estimates by 11% and 2024 by 15%, and trim its target price to $3 from $4, vs. a current $2.971.

For more, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of Huya's Q3 earnings call.