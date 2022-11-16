Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 for AR glasses, sound platform, more at company event

As the world looks for its next computing method, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) took the wraps off its first augmented realty platform for glasses at its Snapdragon summit held in Hawaii, Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1.

The new platform, which Qualcomm (QCOM) said is capable of delivering "groundbreaking" technology in "sleek, highly capable glasses," uses 50% less power and two and half times the artificial intelligence performance of its XR2 Gen 1 platform, all done to help the glasses use less than 1 watt of power.

San Diego-based Qualcomm (QCOM) did not say when the platform would be available, but added that it is in "various stages of development" with a number of consumer tech companies, including Lenovo, LG, Sharp, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and others.

Conspicuous by its absence on the list is Apple (AAPL), which is widely believed to unveil its augmented reality glasses aimed at the developer market, starting next year.

Apple (AAPL) uses Qualcomm's (QCOM) modems in its iPhones.

In a statement, Qualcomm (QCOM) noted that Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 uses a multi-chip architecture to better balance the weight and decrease the arm width on either side of the glasses.

The platform distributes some of the data directly on the glasses and sends more complex data requirements to smartphones, PCs or other devices.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Rubén Caballero, Corporate Vice President of Mixed Reality, Devices & Technology, added that the company "worked closely" with Qualcomm (QCOM) to help create the platform and "define the purpose-built, foundational technologies to unlock new possibilities in AR experiences.”

Microsoft (MSFT), which already has its HoloLens headset in the market, was not listed among Qualcomm's consumer tech partners.

In addition to the new augmented reality platform, Qualcomm (QCOM) demonstrated its Qualcomm S5 and S3 Gen 2 sound platforms for a better sound experience on a smartphone, as well increased support for Microsoft (MSFT) Windows 11.

On Tuesday, Qualcomm (QCOM) unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 platform for smartphones, heavily integrating artificial intelligence into the mobile chipset.