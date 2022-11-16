Lincoln National stock advances as Goldman upgrades to Buy
Nov. 16, 2022 10:14 AM ET Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock gained as much as 3.2% in Wednesday morning trading as Goldman Sachs upgraded the life and health insurer to Buy from Neutral on prospects for an improved capital position.
- Goldman expects LNC to "be able to rebuild its capital base and display its relatively strong underlying capital generation faster than investors are expecting," according to a note written to clients.
- The upbeat coverage comes after LNC stock dropped some 30% following the company's weaker than expected Q3 earnings, driven by unfavorable notable items. Seeking Alpha's Quant system warned investors earlier that LNC stock, down 50% YTD, is at high risk pf performing badly due to decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions.
- "The Life Insurance industry had a messy quarter in 3Q with notable volatility from actuarial reviews," Goldman noted.
- The firm's Buy rating diverges from the Quant's rating of Sell and the average Wall Street analyst rating of Hold.
- Earlier, Lincoln Financial prices $1B depositary share offerings.
