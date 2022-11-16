Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin moved to the sidelines on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) after an earnings report that he feels balanced the risk/reward for the stock.

Griffin told clients that his rating on the stock has moved from Outperform to Market Perform given housing industry risks that temper expectations for the stock despite a strong Q3 report. While he noted that the shift in opinion is not reflective of concerns on execution, the tougher sledding ahead is likely to hamper results.

“While we are not forecasting a significant correction in earnings, we are concerned that transactions could remain negative in 2023, leading to comparable sales pressure, especially as inflation tailwinds to comps abate some,” Griffin explained. “In addition, any potential decrease in home prices could hinder consumer’s perceived return on investment in their homes following several years of record spend in the category.”

Shares of the Atlanta-based specialty retailer marked a modest decline shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday. Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), by contrast, rose sharply after its own strong earnings report.