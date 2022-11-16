Roku rolls out channels for 'Great British Baking,' Emeril and Martha Stewart
Nov. 16, 2022 10:22 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has gone further all-in on baking (British and otherwise).
- The streaming gatekeeper has added a number of titles tied to The Great British Baking Show and is dedicating a new free channel on The Roku Channel to the hit cooking franchise, alongside announcements of a number of new offerings including channels tied to food icons Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse.
- Roku announced more than 35 new channels available to stream, bumping The Roku Channel's stream count to more than 350 channels.
- The new Great British Baking Show channel not only includes episodes of its namesake show, but also Celebrity Baking Show and Baking Show: An Extra Slice - and Roku is producing an upcoming original special, The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special.
- Among the other announcements, which include The Martha Stewart Channel and The Emeril Lagasse Channel, Roku is ramping up Spanish-language content on The Roku Channel, and on Tuesday it also announced the debut of home-shopping names QVC and HSN.
