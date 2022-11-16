Roku rolls out channels for 'Great British Baking,' Emeril and Martha Stewart

Nov. 16, 2022 10:22 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Royal Jubilee Cupcakes for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

TraceyAPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has gone further all-in on baking (British and otherwise).
  • The streaming gatekeeper has added a number of titles tied to The Great British Baking Show and is dedicating a new free channel on The Roku Channel to the hit cooking franchise, alongside announcements of a number of new offerings including channels tied to food icons Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse.
  • Roku announced more than 35 new channels available to stream, bumping The Roku Channel's stream count to more than 350 channels.
  • The new Great British Baking Show channel not only includes episodes of its namesake show, but also Celebrity Baking Show and Baking Show: An Extra Slice - and Roku is producing an upcoming original special, The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special.
  • Among the other announcements, which include The Martha Stewart Channel and The Emeril Lagasse Channel, Roku is ramping up Spanish-language content on The Roku Channel, and on Tuesday it also announced the debut of home-shopping names QVC and HSN.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.