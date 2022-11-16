AbCellera Biologics initiated at buy at Truist on antibody tech platform

Nov. 16, 2022 10:38 AM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Truist has initiated AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) with a buy citing the company's platform that allows for the rapid discovery of antibodies.
  • The firm has a price target of $29 per share (100% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Robyn Karnauskas said that the platform is validated by the approval of two COVID drugs and five candidates in the clinical stage. In addition, its "partnership-based business model has led to consistent revenues, atypical in a young biotech."
  • She added that she believes the company is undervalued and sees potential upside over the next year to two due to additional partnerships, further validation of the platform, and validation from other companies in the space.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Confoundedinterest rates AbCellera (ABCL) a strong buy.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.