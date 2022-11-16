U.S. officials gained 'good access' to Chinese companies' audits

U.S. regulators had a successful first round of access to Chinese companies as part of a new auditing guidelines involving companies that have their shares traded in New York.

According to a report from Reuters, inspectors with the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board [PCAOB] were able to gain access to all the information they sought during an inspection of company books in Hong Kong. The U.S. inspectors are said to have been allowed to print out some documents to allow for easier reviewing.

The U.S. and China reached agreement on the pact during the summer that allows American officials access to audits done of Chinese companies that are publicly traded on U.S. stock exchanges. More than 200 Chinese companies were threatened with being delisted from American stock exchanges if they didn't comply with the inspection regulations.

Among the companies on the U.S. slate for potential delisting was e-commerce and Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday morning. Alibaba (BABA) shares flexed their muscles earlier this week amid reports of successful talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali.