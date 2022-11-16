Update 11:43pm: Adds additional color from analyst.

3M (NYSE:MMM) may be the target of an activist investor following a 13F filing from Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley purchased more than 4.5 million shares of 3M (MMM) in Q3, Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson highlighted in an item on Wednesday.

The Morgan Stanley purchases may be considered noteworthy as prime brokerage sometimes acts as counterparties for activist swap positions.

The potential activist investor interest come as MMM shares have dropped 27% this year hurt by its legal woes connected to lawsuits over earplugs. 3M (MMM) announced in late July that it planned to spin off its healthcare business.

Bilson speculated that an activist could potentially push for 3M's consumer business to be separate from its industrial unit.

Bilson also noted in the report that he has long believed that 3M's legal issues would likely act as "poison pill" in regards to potential activism and he still feels the same way, though the Morgan Stanley 13F filing "has chipped away slightly at our conviction."

