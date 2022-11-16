Dell slips as tech giant announces $1B settlement over lawsuit in return to public company
Nov. 16, 2022 10:49 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) slipped 2% on Wednesday as the company said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had reached a $1B settlement in a class action lawsuit against it over its return to a public company.
- Dell (DELL) noted that the settlement still needed approval from a judge in the Delaware Chancery Court and would be noted in its third-quarter results, but added that the company's insurers may pay part of the settlement "on behalf of defendants pursuant to indemnification obligations of the Company to the defendant."
- The settlement covers Dell's (DELL) deal to pay $14B in cash and issue 149.4M Class C shares in exchange for all of its Class V shares.
- The lawsuit said that Class V holders believed the deal was conducted at "allegedly billions of dollars below fair value."
- Earlier this week, it was reported that hedge fund Point72, led by billionaire investor Steve Cohen, had bought a stake in Dell Technologies (DELL) during the third-quarter, while making several other changes to its portfolio.
