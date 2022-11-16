Shanghai Disney getting partial reopening after October shutdown
Nov. 16, 2022 10:51 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Shanghai Disney Resort (NYSE:DIS) is set for a partial reopening after a couple of weeks of total shutdown due to COVID-19.
- The resort shut down entirely Oct. 31 after a positive COVID-19 test.
- Now, it says Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will resume operations starting Thursday, while the resort's main park, Shanghai Disneyland, "remains temporarily closed until further notice," as will the Toy Story Hotel.
- "Dear Guests: Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and patience during the suspension of operations of Shanghai Disney Resort for pandemic prevention and control purposes," the resort says.
- On Tuesday, Disney flexed some pricing power in announcing price hikes at Walt Disney World for single-park tickets and some annual passes.
