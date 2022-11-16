New Jersey Resources Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 10:54 AM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+3400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $499.52M (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments