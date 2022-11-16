Children's Place Retail Stores Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 10:55 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.73 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $499.45M (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
