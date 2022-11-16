BrainsWay stock plummets 29% as Q3 loss widens, revenue falls
Nov. 16, 2022 10:58 AM ETBrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock fell ~29% on Wednesday after Q3 results missed estimates.
- Net loss and total comprehensive loss widened to -$5.04M, compared to -$1.80M in Q3 2021.
- Revenue declined -35.89% Y/Y to $5.17M.
- "While the current macroeconomic environment continues to present challenges to both our smaller customers and patients, we remain vigilant in controlling expenses," said BrainsWay President and CEO Christopher von Jako.
- Total operating expenses increased to $8.7M, compared to $7.36M in Q3 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of Sept. 30 were $49.6M, compared to $57.3M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Comments