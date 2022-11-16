BrainsWay stock plummets 29% as Q3 loss widens, revenue falls

Nov. 16, 2022 10:58 AM ETBrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

  • BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock fell ~29% on Wednesday after Q3 results missed estimates.
  • Net loss and total comprehensive loss widened to -$5.04M, compared to -$1.80M in Q3 2021.
  • Revenue declined -35.89% Y/Y to $5.17M.
  • "While the current macroeconomic environment continues to present challenges to both our smaller customers and patients, we remain vigilant in controlling expenses," said BrainsWay President and CEO Christopher von Jako.
  • Total operating expenses increased to $8.7M, compared to $7.36M in Q3 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of Sept. 30 were $49.6M, compared to $57.3M as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.