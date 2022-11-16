UGI Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-102.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.45M (-76.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UGI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments