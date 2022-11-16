BellRing Brands Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.89M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
