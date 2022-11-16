Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLAC) shareholders have approved the SPAC's planned merger with Dutch metabolic therapy developer NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS).

Frazier said that 32% of its shareholders have exercised their right to redeem their Class A shares for cash. The merger is expected to close on Nov. 22, with shares of the combined company commencing trade on Nov. 23 on Nasdaq under the symbol NAMS.

Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam's lead drug candidate is a CETP inhibitor called obicetrapib. The drug is in Phase 3 testing for lowering LDL cholesterol levels for high-risk cardiovascular disease patients.

The companies announced plans to merge in July, with the deal pegging the enterprise value of the combined company at $326M.