Diana Shipping signs charter deal for DSI Andromeda
Nov. 16, 2022 11:17 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Andromeda.
- The 60,309 dwt vessel was chartered to Western Bulk Carriers at a gross charter rate of US$14,250 per day for a period until minimum October 16, 2023 up to maximum December 16, 2023. The charter is expected to commence later today.
- The employment is estimated to generate approximately US$4.7M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
