Farfetch Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.56M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTCH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.
