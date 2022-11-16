Williams-Sonoma Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.74 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.
