Diana Shipping Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 11:20 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.65M (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DSX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments