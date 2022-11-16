Keysight FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KEYS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
