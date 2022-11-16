U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday as sentiment was affected by a disappointing holiday quarter guidance by Target and a stronger than expected retail sales report.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was 1.46% weaker at 11,192.08 points in morning trade. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) had lost 0.68% to 3,964.60 points. The Dow (DJI) performed better than the other two averages, with the blue-chip index marginally higher by 0.01% at 33,596.50 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight were trading in the red. Technology and Energy were the top losers. Utilities rose the most among the gainers.

Retail sales in October rose 1.3% versus a forecasted figure of a 1% gain. Core retail sales also increased more than expected to 1.3% compared to an expectation of +0.4%. The data indicated that consumer demand for goods and products was relatively holding up well despite soaring inflation and high interest rates.

Strong core retail sales figure "puts the market’s estimation of terminal interest rates at risk," Renaissance Macro tweeted. "As Powell has said, we don’t know what the path will be but we know it will be enough."

In other economic data on Wednesday, October industrial production data came in softer than expected at -0.1% versus a forecasted rise of 0.2%.

November NAHB Housing Market Index fell for the 11th straight month to 33 compared to the forecasted 36, while November Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations came in unchanged at +3.3%.

In earnings news, Target (TGT) slumped after the retail giant missed profit estimates and lowered its guidance for the holiday quarter. The slide in its shares weighed on other retail names and retail exchange traded funds. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) also slid on a disappointing quarterly report. Both companies were among the top percentage losers on the S&P. In a bright spot, home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW) advanced after exceeding earnings expectations.

Among other movers, shares of cruise operator Carnival (CCL) sunk on news of a senior note offering.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the geopolitical situation in Europe. Reports the previous day that a Russian missile had struck Poland had added to escalation fears, but those worries eased on Wednesday after Poland and NATO said the missile was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses.

Turning to rates, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 7 basis points to 3.73% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 1 basis point to 4.35%. The dollar index (DXY) was -0.2% at 106.22.