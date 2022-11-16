BJ’s Wholesale Club Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 11:22 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.66B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
