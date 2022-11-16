Rafael stepping back from early-stage development in favor of acquisition, licensing

Nov. 16, 2022 Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) is putting the brakes on its early-stage development programs as part of an effort to reduce spending and instead focus on investing in, acquiring, or in-licensing clinical-stage candidates.
  • CEO Bill Conkling said that by doing so, Rafael (RFL) has the "potential to achieve meaningful clinical milestones, which if successful, could improve the lives of patients and increase value for our shareholders."
  • As of July 31, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $63.2M, and then an additional $33M in net proceeds from the sale of real estate assets on August 23.
  • The stock is down ~63% year to date.

