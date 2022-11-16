Block's Square will issue American Express card for its Seller customers
Nov. 16, 2022 11:48 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ), AXPTGT, FINXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square payment systems for businesses has teamed up with American Express (NYSE:AXP) to launch a new credit card specifically for the small businesses that use its payment platform, the company said Wednesday.
- The credit card will be the first offered to Square's community of business owners in the U.S. and will integrated directly with its network of products to organize finances and manage cash flow.
- The partnership also fits with American Express's (AXP) focus on supporting small businesses.
- The Square Credit Card will be available to eligible Square sellers in the U.S. It will be powered by i2C Inc. and issued by Celtic Bank. More details about the card and benefits will be announced next year, Square said.
- Block (SQ) stock fell 5.0% in Wednesday midday trading, against a backdrop of declining growth stocks, especially fintechs, after Target (TGT) issued disappointing guidance for the holiday quarter. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) slid 2.9%. American Express (AXP) edged down 0.3%.
