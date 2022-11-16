Senate votes to end COVID-19 emergency, but Biden threatens to veto any effort

  • The US Senate Tuesday voted 62-36 to end the COVID-19 national emergency.
  • However, President Biden has threatened to veto any effort to end the declaration, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
  • In a Nov. 15 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), OMB Director Shalanda Young requested additional COVID funding in advance of the winter months. "We are requesting funding to help prepare for a possible winter surge, smooth the path to commercialization for vaccines and therapeutics, accelerate research and treatment for long COVID, and develop next-generation vaccines and treatments."
  • COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • The emergency declaration has been in place since January 2020.
