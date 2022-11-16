Senate votes to end COVID-19 emergency, but Biden threatens to veto any effort
Nov. 16, 2022 11:56 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX), BNTX, PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor45 Comments
- The US Senate Tuesday voted 62-36 to end the COVID-19 national emergency.
- However, President Biden has threatened to veto any effort to end the declaration, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
- In a Nov. 15 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), OMB Director Shalanda Young requested additional COVID funding in advance of the winter months. "We are requesting funding to help prepare for a possible winter surge, smooth the path to commercialization for vaccines and therapeutics, accelerate research and treatment for long COVID, and develop next-generation vaccines and treatments."
- COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- The emergency declaration has been in place since January 2020.
