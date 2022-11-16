Brady Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 12:00 PM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.82M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BRC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
