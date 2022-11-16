UPL's Advanta Seeds and Bunge intends to acquire a 20% stake in SEEDCORP|HO
Nov. 16, 2022 12:04 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- UPL's Advanta Seeds UK, and Bunge (NYSE:BG) have signed an agreement to acquire a 20% stake each in SEEDCORP|HO.
- This intended investment is part of UPL Group's OpenAg® purpose to drive collaboration to offer a complete package of solutions for farmers.
- This also underscores the company's commitment to supporting every stage of the agricultural process, from sowing to post-harvest.
- Through the agreement, Bunge intends to expand its barter portfolio to reinforce its grain sourcing position in Brazil.
- "SEEDCORP|HO has achieved strong results over the last few years, and the partnership with Bunge and UPL's Advanta Seeds has the potential to further strengthen our growth strategy thanks to our robust portfolio and R&D capacity for seed production." said Mário Sérgio Carvalho, CEO.
