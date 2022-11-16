PayPal launches Return Shopping for Shopify Merchants
Nov. 16, 2022 12:23 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), SHOP, SHOP:CATGTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) launched Return Shopping, providing a new revenue stream for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) merchants by driving shoppers to merchants' e-commerce storefronts within the return process, the payment tech company said Wednesday.
- The new optional feature is intended to help merchants retain revenue without the accounting challenges associated with exchanging items of different prices, PayPal (PYPL) said.
- Unlike exchanges, the Return Shopping keeps transactions separate: the return and the new sale. By creating a new order, all relevant sales and tax details will be represented within Shopify (SHOP) where all downstream systems can take them in as standard orders.
- "We've created a way to re-engage customers at a critical point in shopper journey, in an innovative way that keeps financial reporting simple," said Happy Returns Director of Product Management Sanaz Hajizdeh.
- Overall, payments sector stocks are having a rough session, as Target (TGT) issued disappointing guidance for the holiday quarter. PayPal (PYPL) stock fell 3.3% in midday trading, Shopify (SHOP) slid 3.9%.
- Earlier this month, PayPal (PYPL) provided Q4 revenue guidance that trailed the consensus estimate.
- PYPL stock's weakness, though, provides a buying opportunity, said SA contributor Daniel Schönberger.
