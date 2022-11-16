CureVac on track to deliver trial result from influenza and COVID-19 treatments in Q1
Nov. 16, 2022 12:31 PM ETCVACBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CureVac (CVAC) is trading 1.2% higher after the company said it is on track to deliver clinical data in Q1 from Phase 1 studies in influenza and COVID-19.
- CureVac has initiated a total of four Phase 1 studies in COVID-19 and flu in collaboration with GSK.
- The company's revenue fell 61.8% Y/Y to €11.2M.
- Q3 Pre-tax loss was €47.7M.
- "For the first time since the fourth quarter of 2021, the headwind from wind-down costs related to our first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, has subsided, demonstrating our diligent work to resolve or reallocate prior commitments," the company said.
- CureVac also said that it had decided to limit future development of its RNA-based candidate CV8102 to combinations with mRNA cancer vaccines.
- The company had cash of €540.9M as of September 30.
