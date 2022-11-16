CureVac on track to deliver trial result from influenza and COVID-19 treatments in Q1

Nov. 16, 2022 12:31 PM ETCVACBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • CureVac (CVAC) is trading 1.2% higher after the company said it is on track to deliver clinical data in Q1 from Phase 1 studies in influenza and COVID-19.
  • CureVac has initiated a total of four Phase 1 studies in COVID-19 and flu in collaboration with GSK.
  • The company's revenue fell 61.8% Y/Y to €11.2M.
  • Q3 Pre-tax loss was €47.7M.
  • "For the first time since the fourth quarter of 2021, the headwind from wind-down costs related to our first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, has subsided, demonstrating our diligent work to resolve or reallocate prior commitments," the company said.
  • CureVac also said that it had decided to limit future development of its RNA-based candidate CV8102 to combinations with mRNA cancer vaccines.
  • The company had cash of €540.9M as of September 30.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.