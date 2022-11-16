Apple launching its MLS streaming service Feb. 1
Nov. 16, 2022 12:34 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is launching its comprehensive Major League Soccer streaming offering on Feb. 1, in time for the MLS regular season.
- That brings access to every regular season match live as well as the playoffs and the Leagues Cup, with no blackouts. It also offers hundreds of MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro games, and on match days it will feature a live match "whip-around" show to track action across games.
- The MLS Season Pass service will be available to fans for $14.99 per month during the season, or $99 per season. Apple TV+ subscribers get a discount: MLS Season Pass goes to them for $12.99 per month, or $79 per season.
- The regular season kicks off Feb. 25, and opening weekend games will be free to all using the Apple TV app. A subscription to the service will also be included as part of season ticket pages with MLS clubs.
- Apple reached its unique landmark soccer rights deal in June, with a deal to pay a reported minimum guaranteed payment of $250M per year.
