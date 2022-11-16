B. Riley analyst downgrades Cassava Sciences over limited data disclosures
B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani downgraded the biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (SAVA) over limited relevant data disclosures.
Mamtani lowered the company to Neutral from Buy, with the price target maintained at $44.
The stock was trading ~9% down after the ratings action.
The company said it enrolled over 650 patients in Phase 3 program and new clinical data for Alzheimer's disease candidate Simufilam was expected, as part of its Q3 results.
In October, Cassava Sciences said it has begun an open-label extension study of Simufilam that will last a year.
In September, SAVA was trading over five-month high on rising volumes. The rally coincided with two recent insider purchases, including those from Directors Sanford Robertson and Richard Barry.
The analyst believes recent non-material pipeline and corporate developments, including as part of the Q3 results, "do not necessarily explain" why shares have rallied.
Mamtani is encouraged by the pace of enrollment in Phase 3 Alzheimer's trials, but his thesis is adversely impacted by limited available data from the ongoing Phase 2 open-label studies.
SAVA shares have lost ~40% of their value in the last one year, but gained ~78% of value in the last six months. Here is a look at the share price movements:
Comments (3)